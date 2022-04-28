ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling steadies near 21-month low against strong dollar

Reuters 28 Apr, 2022

The British pound edged higher on Thursday but was still trading near a 21-month low against a buoyant U.S. dollar that has hit multi-year peaks against both the Japanese yen and euro.

At 0747 GMT, sterling was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.25615. It had earlier traded below $1.25 for the first time since July 2020.

Against the euro, the pound was up 0.1% at 84.07 pence.

“In the face of a powerful dollar bull trend, GBP/USD has crumbled,” ING analysts said in a note.

“Perhaps the only thing supporting cable (pound/dollar) at 1.25 is the fact that it has come a long way quite quickly.”

Expectations of aggressive Fed tightening this year have pushed yields on U.S. 10-year notes around 45 basis points this month, in turn sending the dollar index to a five-year high.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet next week and looks set to lift its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, marking the fourth consecutive meeting in which rates have been increased.

Sterling edges up from 21-month low vs dollar

Morgan Stanley analysts expect the deteriorating growth outlook to push the BoE to slow its pace of tightening.

“If the BoE once again focuses on the coming growth slowdown and the softer medium-term inflation outlook at market-implied rates, this would reaffirm our view that it will not hesitate to pause its hiking cycle as growth data deteriorate further,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

Money markets are currently pricing in around 145 basis points of further tightening by the end of the year, the equivalent of almost six 25 basis point rises.

Morgan Stanley expects just two more 25 basis point rises in 2022 - in May and June - before the central bank takes a pause in response to slowing growth.

Euro Sterling British pound

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling steadies near 21-month low against strong dollar

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs: Railways ML-1 project may be shelved

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punajb Assembly session postponed till May 16

Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

Read more stories