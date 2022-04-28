ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
No-trust motion against Mazari: Punajb Assembly session postponed till May 16

  • Pervaiz Elahi calls off session half an hour before it was supposed to begin
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Apr, 2022

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi called off a crucial assembly session on Thursday, meant to take up a no-trust resolution against its Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, half an hour before it was supposed to begin Aaj News reported. The session has been postponed till May 16.

On April 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the motion against Mazari, days after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri had dismissed a no-confidence resolution filed by the opposition against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media, the Punjab Assembly speaker said that the session was deferred due to unforeseen circumstances, saying that officials of the assembly were being "harassed" by police officers while some of them have been arrested.

His statement comes after police arrested Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak ahead of the no-trust motion. Lak was arrested from outside the Governor House when he was going to court and was shifted to Garhi Shahu police station.

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to swear in Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of the province by Thursday (today).

In its verdict on a petition filed by Hamza, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti directed the governor to administer the oath to the newly-elected CM, or appoint an official to complete the task.

During the hearing, the court said the province was being run without a chief minister for 25 days, and delays in administering the oath to the CM-elect was against the constitution.

Pakistan Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz Pervaiz Elahi Dost Mohammad Mazari

