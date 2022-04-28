ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia with aim to enhance economic ties

  • This is the PM's first foreign visit after assuming office
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Thursday for Saudi Arabia with aims to advance economic, trade and investment ties.

This will be the PM's first foreign visit after assuming office.

"I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends and as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts," he tweeted earlier.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office had said that Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to Saudi Arabia will be aimed at advancing trade relations with the friendly country as well as creating opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationships marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem," the statement said.

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

During the visit, Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership and the two sides are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"I think a basic aim of this visit by Sharif would be to reset relations with (Prince Mohammed bin Salman) and establish the terms of what is probably going to be a much more transactional partnership," Arif Rafiq, an expert on Pakistan and president of the Vizier Consulting risk advisory firm told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, already supports Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves and has established a mechanism for selling oil to Pakistan on deferred payment, he said.

"The Pakistanis might ask Riyadh for additional deposits in its central bank because its external account is under severe stress," he added.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Saudi Arabia

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia with aim to enhance economic ties

Federal Shariat Court declares interest-based banking as against Sharia

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council

China disagrees with feasibility costs: Railways ML-1 project may be shelved

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

Amazon Prime launches movie rental service in India

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punjab Assembly session postponed till May 16

Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Read more stories