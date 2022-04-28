ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.95%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.34%)
AVN 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
GGGL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.19%)
GGL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.97%)
GTECH 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.91%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
TELE 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.44%)
TPL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.16%)
TPLP 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.89%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.34%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-4.24%)
UNITY 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.82%)
WAVES 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.12%)
YOUW 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
BR100 4,522 Decreased By -73 (-1.59%)
BR30 16,295 Decreased By -467.5 (-2.79%)
KSE100 45,000 Decreased By -533.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 17,200 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher

AFP 28 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares rose in morning trade on Thursday after US indices avoided further sharp falls, relieving investors who also cheered solid corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 index opened flat then firmed 0.42 percent, or 110.19 points, to 26,496.82, while the broader Topix index added 0.70 percent, or 13.05 points, to 1,873.81.

The dollar stood at 128.46 yen, barely changed from 128.43 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Investors are showing a healthy appetite for bargains, but they are also shying away from major moves as Japan enters a holiday period known as Golden Week.

The Tokyo market will be closed on Friday for a long weekend, and will only open on Monday and Friday next week.

Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Events during this period include a decision from the Federal Reserve, whose moves towards hiking interest rates have dragged on market sentiment, and US corporate earnings including Amazon, Apple, Intel, Twitter and McDonald’s.

For now Tokyo shares are feeling the benefit of overnight gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index ended up 0.2 percent and the Dow gained 0.2 percent.

“We expect the Tokyo market to stay solid. The S&P avoided a sell-off overnight, which itself is a positive factor,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Market players also cheered robust earnings issued Wednesday by Advantest, a major producer of testing tools for semiconductors, as well as buy-back announcements by other companies, Okasan added.

The US market remains volatile due to rising oil prices and fears over Europe’s energy supplies as the war in Ukraine continues, keeping investors cautious.

Small vehicle specialist Suzuki plunged 5.50 percent to 3,710 yen after German prosecutors raided the company over the alleged use of devices that make vehicles appear less polluting than they actually are.

But Advantest roared 4.18 percent to 8,980 yen, while chipmaker Murata rose 0.83 percent to 7,630 yen.

Toyota edged up 0.21 percent to 2,170 yen. Sony Group firmed 1.87 percent to 11,190 yen and SoftBank Group added 0.29 percent to 5,197 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open higher

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Read more stories