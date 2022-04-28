Tokyo shares open higher

TOKYO: Tokyo shares rose in morning trade on Thursday after US indices avoided further sharp falls, relieving investors who also cheered solid corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 index opened flat then firmed 0.42 percent, or 110.19 points, to 26,496.82, while the broader Topix index added 0.70 percent, or 13.05 points, to 1,873.81.

The dollar stood at 128.46 yen, barely changed from 128.43 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Investors are showing a healthy appetite for bargains, but they are also shying away from major moves as Japan enters a holiday period known as Golden Week.

The Tokyo market will be closed on Friday for a long weekend, and will only open on Monday and Friday next week.

Events during this period include a decision from the Federal Reserve, whose moves towards hiking interest rates have dragged on market sentiment, and US corporate earnings including Amazon, Apple, Intel, Twitter and McDonald’s.

For now Tokyo shares are feeling the benefit of overnight gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index ended up 0.2 percent and the Dow gained 0.2 percent.

“We expect the Tokyo market to stay solid. The S&P avoided a sell-off overnight, which itself is a positive factor,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Market players also cheered robust earnings issued Wednesday by Advantest, a major producer of testing tools for semiconductors, as well as buy-back announcements by other companies, Okasan added.

The US market remains volatile due to rising oil prices and fears over Europe’s energy supplies as the war in Ukraine continues, keeping investors cautious.

Small vehicle specialist Suzuki plunged 5.50 percent to 3,710 yen after German prosecutors raided the company over the alleged use of devices that make vehicles appear less polluting than they actually are.

But Advantest roared 4.18 percent to 8,980 yen, while chipmaker Murata rose 0.83 percent to 7,630 yen.

Toyota edged up 0.21 percent to 2,170 yen. Sony Group firmed 1.87 percent to 11,190 yen and SoftBank Group added 0.29 percent to 5,197 yen.