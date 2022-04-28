Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday took oath as federal foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President’s House), where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal’s sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari were also present at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to see Bilawal take the oath. Federal ministers, including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, also attended the ceremony.

Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week during which they discussed the “overall political situation” in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

PPP is the second largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was appointed on April 11. PPP Chairman Bilawal became the 37th foreign minister of the country. Bilawal’s grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the 12th foreign minister of Pakistan. Bilawal also had the honor of becoming the youngest foreign minister in the history of the country.

He was sworn in at the age of 33 years, seven months and six days and became the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was 35 years, five months and 10 days old when he was sworn in as foreign minister while Hina Rabbani Khar was 33 years, eight months, and one day old.

Following taking oath as federal minister, Bilawal called on President Alvi at the presidency. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and other issues were discussed.

President Alvi congratulated him on assuming his office.

Later, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on the prime minister, while federal ministers, Bilawal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Khawaja Saad Rafique were present during the meeting.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal on taking the oath as a federal minister and reiterated the resolve to overcome the prevailing challenges through mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The prime minister said that the country’s development was linked with the supremacy of the constitution and the democratic process.

