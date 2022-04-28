ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock market rangebound

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a rangebound session as investors opted to offload their holdings due to expected interest rate hike in upcoming monetary policy as KIBOR reached 13-year high level.

The market opened on slight positive note, however failed to sustain this level due to selling in most sectors. On the contrary, rally in refinery sector was witnessed due to rumors regarding the approval of refinery policy.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 45,956.62 points intraday high and 45,483.99 points intraday low level before closing at 45,533.30 points, down 284.38 points or 0.62 percent.

Trading activities slightly improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 223.822 million shares as compared to 210.202 million shares traded on Tuesday however, total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 5.583 billion against previous day’s Rs 6.226 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 40.48 points or 0.87 percent to close at 4,593.23 points with total daily turnover of 211.261 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 87.17 points or 0.52 percent to close at 16,768.30 points with total daily trading volumes of 160.365 million shares.

PSX: bulls stage comeback

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $64,168. The market capitalization declined by Rs 56 billion to Rs 7.575 trillion. Out of total 331 active scrips, 186 closed in negative and 116 in positive while the value of 29 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 63.683 million shares and gained Rs 0.56 to close at Rs 6.79 followed by Pak Refinery that closed at Rs 17.17, up Rs 0.98 with 26.165 million shares. G3 Technologies lost Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 11.69 with 11.275 million shares.

Bhanero Textile and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 67.89 and Rs 45.15 respectively to close at Rs 1537.89 and Rs 1185.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Shield Corp were the top losers declining by Rs 49.98 and Rs 16.84 respectively to close at Rs 5800.01 and Rs 266.50.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that PSX observed a range bound secession. The KSE-100 Index remained volatile throughout the day due to expectation of rate hike in upcoming policy as KIBOR reached 13years high. On the contrary, rally in the refinery sector was witnessed due to rumors regarding the approval of refinery policy.

The last trading hour witnessed profit selling across the board which resulted in the secession ending in the red zone. Main board activity remained dull although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Fertilizer (down 106.8 points), Technology (down 61.7 points), Cement (down 39.5 points), and Chemicals (down 34.8 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index plunged by 112.95 points or 1.17 percent to close at 9,520.37 points with total turnover of 938,325 shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 52.08 points or 1.02 percent to close at 5,039.32 points with 7.377 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 4.41 points or 0.04 percent to close at 10,098.45 points with 7.991 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 66.43 points or 1.15 percent to close at 5,702.92 points with 6.314 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 6.1 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,834.70 points with 5.966 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,724.89 points, down 79.39 points or 2.09 percent with 30.156 million shares.

Neelam Naz at JS Global Capital said that correction continued as market closed at 45,533, down 284 points. Total traded volume stood at 224 million shares where CNERGY (up 9.0 percent), PRL (up 6.1 percent), GTECH (down 0.3 percent), PAEL (up 0.2 percent) and TELE (down 3.0 percent) were volume leaders.

Investors booked gains in FFC after its result announcement where it declared a dividend of Rs 3.7/share and earning of Rs 4.9/share for the quarter. Major index draggers were FFC, EFERT, ENGRO, EPCL and UBL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

interest rate monetary policy KIBOR PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stock market rangebound

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories