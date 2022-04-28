Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), replacing Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad.

Asim Ahmad has been appointed with immediate effect and until further orders.

In this regard, the Establishment Division has issued two notifications here on Wednesday.

The first notification said, “with the approval of the Federal Government, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

According to anther notification, the ex-FBR chairman, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad, has been transferred and reverted to the FBR, with immediate effect. Ahmad has also been relieved of the additional charge of the post of secretary, Revenue Division.

Meanwhile, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21officer of Inland Revenue Service, has assumed the charge of the post of chairman, FBR, Islamabad. He brings with him a diversified experience of holding key positions including chairman FBR, Member-IT, DG (I&I)-IR, and Chief Commissioner-IR.

Asim Ahmad had previously served as the chairman of the FBR from 9 April to 24 August 2021 until he was replaced by Dr Ashfaq Ahmed. During the tenure of the last PTI government since August 2018, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad was the seventh chairman of the FBR.

The earlier chairpersons posted from 2018 till date were: Rukhsana Yasmin; Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan; Shabbar Zaidi; Nausheen Javaid Amjad; Muhammad Javed Ghani, Asim Ahmed, and Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad.

