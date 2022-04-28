ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Cheques for Rs33.6m distributed among undergraduates

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Cheques amounting to Rs. 33.6 million were distributed among 700 deserving undergraduate students of 2019 and 2020 batches under HEC need-based scholarship provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in the University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Thursday.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized by the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat, in which the vice chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro gave away the cheques of Rs. 48,000 each to 100 students. However, the remaining 600 candidates have been advised to receive their cheques from SFAO at any time during working hours.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr. Kalhoro said that before 2015, the HEC Islamabad used to provide the amount for the need-based scholarship separately, but later it started providing money along with the grant of pay & pension.

He said that the deserving students did not get their cheques in time in the past but soon after he joined as VC in 2021, he ensured that the distribution of scholarship cheques would be made in due course of time and it was being done.

He said that after interviewing a total of 2,000 candidates applied for the scholarship slots by the interview committee, as many as 700 deserving candidates were selected with honesty and sincerity, who were being provided with the cheques at the ceremony.

Dr Kalhoro further said that HEC need-based scholarship was an annual scholarship, but the condition for which was that the students should perform well in their examinations. He said that he had disbursed a total of Rs. 260 million among the students in two phases under HEC need-based scholarship in his one and a half year tenure as vice chancellor. He said that efforts were being made to get maximum scholarships from Sindh and the federal governments so that the poor students could benefit and complete their studies without any anxiety.

Deans of different faculties Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javeed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, representative from Institute of Law Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, , Prof. Jan Alam Solangi and others were also present on the occasion.

