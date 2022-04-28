ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Efforts afoot to create depth in GEM Board of PSX

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are all aboard when it comes to making efforts to facilitate investors’ participation and trading at the Growth Enterprise Market’s (GEM) Board of PSX.

Recently, the SECP relaxed rules for securities brokers to verify eligibility of accredited individual investors for trading in a particular security or market by obtaining self-declaration or undertaking from them, acknowledging that they meet the criteria prescribed by the PSX regulations. This was done to develop the GEM market and generate adequate volumes in the secondary market.

In its recent notice, NCCPL has informed all clearing members that with reference to PSX Notice No. PSX/N-324 dated April 1, 2022 regarding approved amendments in PSX regulations pertaining to investor eligibility for trading in GEM, and pursuant to arrangement explained under point 7 of the aforementioned PSX circular and based on data provided by CDC, individual investors holding securities with CDC valuing at least 40 percent higher than the minimum net worth requirement of Rs 5 million prescribed for accredited investor have been auto-marked as accredited individual investors in UIN database of NCSS.

This means that a large number of PSX main board investors are now allowed to trade at GEM Board, which can result in huge participation by investors in day trading at GEM Board of PSX.

PSX wants more volumes in listed companies at the GEM Board. In the recent Supernet Listing at GEM Board, market witnessed increased level of interest among investors, manifested by better participation by mutual funds and individual investors. “These changes will definitely help in generating more interest and volumes in GEM market,” says a leading market participant.

Earlier, the accredited individual investors were required by the exchange rules to have assets of Rs 5 million (unlike Net Assets as defined previously) including but not limited to the value of securities held in respective CDC account, or sub-account, or any other criteria or threshold as may be specified by the PSX.

The SECP approved amendments to the PSX regulations in the context of the accredited investors and the notification on manner of verifying their eligibility for trading in the GEM has come into force from April 1.

The amendments change the clauses 4.29 and 5A.1.1 of the PSX Rule Book, empowering the exchange to notify the manner of verification of eligibility of the accredited investors by the securities brokers. The investors are now required to submit self-declaration in hard form, electronically, confirmed via any application that can be maintained as a log, any other recognised social media platform or agreeing to the self-declaration window by accepting, check-marking, acknowledging, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP PSX NCCPL GEM Board of PSX

Comments

1000 characters

Efforts afoot to create depth in GEM Board of PSX

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories