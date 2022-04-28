Asif Sheikh nominated as convener of FPCCI panel

KARACHI: Pilot Asif Sheikh Javaid has been nominated as convener of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Central Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2022.

He has served as convener of the FPCCI’s Export Processing Zones Committee and vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Asif expressed gratitude to chairman of the Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar, M. Zubair Motiwala and FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on his nomination.

He expressed the hope that his committee will perform effectively and contribute towards betterment of trade and industry under guidance of the FPCCI’s leadership.

He urged the authorities concerned to include Export Processing Zones and Special Economic Zones in their priority list and make them viable. He said that even after the passage of decades such zones have not come up to the mark.

