Rescue 1122, PBSA sign MoU

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 has collaborated with the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) for promoting volunteerism and first aid training to improve emergency preparedness and response and establishment of socially responsible safer communities.

The Director-General, Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chief Commissioner, PBSA, Sarfraz Qamar Daha.

As per MoU, both the organizations shall support each other in terms of life-saving skills, camp management training, community development, and safety initiatives through Rescue Scouts. Rescue shall provide training opportunities to Scouts in all Districts and Tehsils at their rescue stations, while PBSA will provide support to Rescue 1122 in term of camp management training, community development and other scouting activities.

The PBSA shall provide opportunities to Rescue Scouts for national and international scouting programmes. Furthermore, both the organizations shall jointly organize scout hikes and desert hikes in different regions of Pakistan with a prior understanding of case to case.

The representatives of both the organizations shall adhere to the Ethical Code of Conduct to serve humanity without discrimination, remain impartial and neutral, shall respect diversity, and avoid confrontation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022