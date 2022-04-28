ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women cricketers: PCB, six CAs to hold nationwide trials in next month

Muhammad Saleem 28 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: As part of its efforts to develop a strong talent pool of women cricketers and increase the participation of teenage girls, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold nationwide women trials in collaboration with six Cricket Associations (CAs) next month.

The trials will be conducted by highly qualified coaches, including former Test and first-class cricketers, for three age brackets i.e., U-19, in which players who are born on or after 1st September 2003 are eligible; emerging, players falling in the age bracket of 19-24 years; and seniors, for players between the ages of 25 and 28.

To ensure the maximum participation of the girls and young women, the players who are part of the PCB’s regional academy system are not eligible for these trials. This development comes after the PCB announced that around 100 women cricketers will feature in the 2022-23 domestic cricket season. These trials will further help in nourishing the talent pool and strengthening the bench strength across all rungs with the ICC U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa in February 2023 and a jam-packed national women’s side schedule.

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “To continue the growth and evolution of women’s cricket in the country, it is very important that the game is made accessible to teenage girls and young women across the country.

This initiative will help us in digging up the talented cricketers, whom we can groom and provide necessary facilities and formal training to make them become better at the game. I want to thank our six Cricket Associations, who have jumped on board for this initiative and have shown keen interest to develop and promote women’s cricket in their jurisdictions”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB women cricketers six Cricket Associations (CAs) nationwide cricket trials

Comments

1000 characters

Women cricketers: PCB, six CAs to hold nationwide trials in next month

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories