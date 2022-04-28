KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,235 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,985 tonnes of import cargo and 69,250 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,674 comprised of 46,674 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,142 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 30,169 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 69,250 tonnes comprised of 60,085 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,887 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 600 tonnes of Rice, 4,678 tonnes of Talc Powder and 2,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 8729 containers comprising of 2787 containers import and 5942 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1122 of 20’s and 806 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 26 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1252 of 20’s and 885 of 40’s loaded containers while 16 of 20’s and 1452 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Some 07 ships namely, Hyundai Hong Kong, Global Dominance, Sc Hong Kong, L. Pioneer, Northern Guard, Stolt Sypressand URU Bhum have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 04 ships namely, Chemroute Sky, Long Beach Trader, Ym Express and J. Pioneer have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 11 ships namely, Amagi Galaxy, Tarlan, Teera BHUM, Noro, MSC Iris, MOL Genesis, Sea Ambition, Gulf Barakah, Kyoto Express, Ilia 10 and Forly were to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘TeeraBhum’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, FSM, Maersk Magellan and Mol Genesis are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 173,281 tonnes, comprising 99,406 tonnes imports cargo and 73,875 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,276` Containers (3,412 TEUs Imports and 1,864 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Estia and Celsius Nicosia & another ship ‘Irenes Ray’ Carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday, 27th April-2022.

