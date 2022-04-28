ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
China stocks jump from 2-year lows on pro-growth policy hopes

Reuters 28 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded sharply from two-year lows on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the country would prioritise economic growth and fine-tune its draconian anti-virus policies.

Sentiment was also lifted by data showing profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, and signs that the yuan is stabilising following its slump recently.

The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 2.9% to 3,895.54, after touching its lowest since April 2020 in morning trade. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.5% to 2,958.28.

The official People’s Daily reiterated the “zero tolerance policy” in the fight against COVID-19, but said “at current stage, our goal is to eliminate outbreaks”, rather than the virus, or the disease.

“My interpretation is that the author indicates the authorities may have recognised the virus and the disease cannot be fully eliminated,” wrote Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If that’s the case, it would be a subtle yet important change of policy stance.”

In addition, China’s top decision-making body will likely prioritise growth during a session this week, Standard Chartered said in a note. “Credit support may be highlighted to supplement tax/fee cuts and infrastructure spending,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, China’s securities regulator said it would guide mutual funds to adhere to the concept of “long-term investment” and play a role in stabilising markets.

Nevertheless, Chinese stocks faced headwinds from geopolitical tensions, and lingering threat from COVID.

