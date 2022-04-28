Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
28 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,533.30
High: 45,956.62
Low: 45,483.99
Net Change: 284.38
Volume (000): 122,987
Value (000): 4,109,258
Makt Cap (000) 1,816,034,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,520.37
NET CH. (-) 112.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,039.32
NET CH. (-) 52.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,098.45
NET CH. (-) 4.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,702.92
NET CH. (-) 66.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,834.70
NET CH. (-) 6.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,724.89
NET CH. (-) 79.39
------------------------------------
As on: 27-April-2022
====================================
