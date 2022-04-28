KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,533.30 High: 45,956.62 Low: 45,483.99 Net Change: 284.38 Volume (000): 122,987 Value (000): 4,109,258 Makt Cap (000) 1,816,034,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,520.37 NET CH. (-) 112.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,039.32 NET CH. (-) 52.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,098.45 NET CH. (-) 4.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,702.92 NET CH. (-) 66.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,834.70 NET CH. (-) 6.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,724.89 NET CH. (-) 79.39 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-April-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022