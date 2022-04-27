ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.88%)
FFL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.14%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.66%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
TELE 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
TPL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
TPLP 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
TREET 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.67%)
TRG 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
UNITY 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,819 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,654 Decreased By -163.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,491 Decreased By -242.3 (-1.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Britain’s GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

Britain’s GSK beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter results on Wednesday and stood by its forecasts for 2022 on the back of robust uptake of its drugs, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July.

The spin out of the consumer venture with Pfizer, christened Haleon, has put GSK’s future in focus as Chief Executive Emma Walmsley faces pressure from activist investor Elliot to shore up its pipeline. This month, GSK agreed to pay $1.9 billion to buy Sierra Oncology.

GSK’s adjusted earnings stood at 32.8 pence per share for the three months to March 31, while turnover rose 32% to 9.78 billion pounds ($12.30 billion). Analysts had expected earnings of 30 pence per share on revenues of 9.15 billion pounds, a company-compiled consensus showed.

Sales from its COVID-19 antibody treatment stood at 1.3 billion pounds in the quarter, ahead of analysts’ expectations of 1.1 billion pounds.

Although GSK’s Xevudy, known chemically as sotrovimab, was shown to have worked against the Omicron variant, recent data suggested it was unlikely effective against the BA.2 subvariant dominant in the United States, the treatment’s biggest buyer.

The London-listed company, which rejected Unilever’s 50 billion pound bid for its consumer unit in December, said the division was expected to post annual organic revenue growth of 4%-6%.

