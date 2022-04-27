ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.72%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.14%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.48%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
TELE 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
TPL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
TPLP 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
TREET 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.87%)
TRG 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.93%)
UNITY 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,819 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,654 Decreased By -163.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,491 Decreased By -242.3 (-1.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
High prices boost Mercedes-Benz earnings, warns of cloudy outlook

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz saw a rise in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 5.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in the first quarter even as deliveries of passenger cars fell 10%, with high prices making up for supply chain troubles.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars division reported an adjusted earnings margin of 16.4%, compared to 12.6% for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The premium carmaker confirmed its guidance for the year, expecting an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.5 - 13% in the cars division, but warned worsening effects of the war, COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages could alter its outlook.

Adjusting its business activities in Russia, where Mercedes-Benz suspended operations following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, incurred expenses of 709 million euros.

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

“An escalation over the current situation could have considerable negative consequences for Mercedes-Benz business,” the company said in a statement.

It expects supply chain bottlenecks of semiconductors and other products to carry on impacting results throughout the year, highlighting the COVID-19 lockdown in China as a cause of further uncertainty for production and market development.

Mercedes-Benz

