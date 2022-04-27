Japanese shares fall on Wall Street weakness, corporate outlook

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s sharp declines overnight, as investors worried about a slowdown in the global economy and uncertainties over domestic corporate outlook due to prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.88% to 26,198.79 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.34% to 1,835.36.

Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the Nasdaq closing at its lowest since December 2020, as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

“Ahead of the peak of the earnings season in Japan, the corporate outlook is becoming more uncertain due to an impact from China’s lockdown and the rise in energy costs,” said Shogo Maekawa, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Market participants are concerned about China’s economic growth as Beijing races to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak in the capital and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag on the Nikkei with a 3.25% drop, followed by Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, which lost 2.48%.

Fanuc tumbled 6.98% and was the biggest loser on the Nikkei after the robot maker missed expectations for annual operating profit.

Asahi Group Holdings jumped 5.26% after the beer maker said it would raise prices on beer and domestic whisky from October 1.

Peers also rose, with Sapporo Holdings jumping 7.77% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while Kirin Holdings rose 3.79%.

Mitsukoshi Isetan Holdings advanced 3.04% after the department store operator raised its profit forecast.

Tokyo Electric Power Company erased early gains to fall 0.44% as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was important to promote the use of nuclear power.