ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.88%)
FFL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.14%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.66%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
TELE 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
TPL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
TPLP 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
TREET 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.67%)
TRG 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
UNITY 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,819 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,654 Decreased By -163.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,491 Decreased By -242.3 (-1.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall on Wall Street weakness, corporate outlook

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s sharp declines overnight, as investors worried about a slowdown in the global economy and uncertainties over domestic corporate outlook due to prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.88% to 26,198.79 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.34% to 1,835.36.

Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the Nasdaq closing at its lowest since December 2020, as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

“Ahead of the peak of the earnings season in Japan, the corporate outlook is becoming more uncertain due to an impact from China’s lockdown and the rise in energy costs,” said Shogo Maekawa, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Market participants are concerned about China’s economic growth as Beijing races to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak in the capital and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month.

Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag on the Nikkei with a 3.25% drop, followed by Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, which lost 2.48%.

Fanuc tumbled 6.98% and was the biggest loser on the Nikkei after the robot maker missed expectations for annual operating profit.

Asahi Group Holdings jumped 5.26% after the beer maker said it would raise prices on beer and domestic whisky from October 1.

Peers also rose, with Sapporo Holdings jumping 7.77% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei, while Kirin Holdings rose 3.79%.

Mitsukoshi Isetan Holdings advanced 3.04% after the department store operator raised its profit forecast.

Tokyo Electric Power Company erased early gains to fall 0.44% as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was important to promote the use of nuclear power.

Wall Street Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall on Wall Street weakness, corporate outlook

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Read more stories