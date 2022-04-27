ANL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
TELE 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
TPL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.61%)
TPLP 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
TRG 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.93%)
UNITY 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
WAVES 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,826 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,670 Decreased By -147.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,496 Decreased By -236.6 (-1.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan.

Japan’s largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record.

But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles. It was hit with cyberattack against one of its suppliers during the Month that brought all domestic factory operation to a grinding halt for one business day.

GM announces it will make electric Corvette

Domestic production is likely going to be seen of further evidence of the weak state of the Japanese economy, as it struggles with higher costs and slow growth.

Toyota’s domestic production took a hit after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in northeastern Japan hampered supplies of parts. Operations for group automakers Hino Motors and Daihatsu, were also impacted.

Toyota Toyota Motor Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Read more stories