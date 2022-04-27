ANL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
FFL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
GGL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
GTECH 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.25%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.85%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TPL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPLP 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TREET 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 16,952 Increased By 110 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,885 Increased By 67.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,586 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Oil rises on Russia gas tension, China stimulus hopes

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

Oil prices extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.43 a barrel by 0418 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.82 a barrel.

Crude prices settled about 3% higher on Tuesday in volatile trade as the market is torn between supply and demand concerns over Russian oil and gas disruption and a worsening global economic outlook.

“The market is increasingly volatile and event driven,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank.

“Energy security across the world is getting more vulnerable and vulnerable security normally comes with a higher price tag.”

Russia halted gas supplies to Poland on Wednesday, in a major escalation of Russia’s broader row with the West over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “military operation”.

The row sent NYMEX ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures up more than 9% on Tuesday to settle at $4.47 a gallon, a record close.

High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks

“Oil is supported via the escalation of geopolitical tensions,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

“Cutting gas flows is not new news, but it’s the timing of Russia plugging the gas flows when stagflationary fears are running rampant again.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday that Asia faces a “stagflationary” outlook with the Ukraine war, a spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China creating significant uncertainty.

China’s central bank said on Tuesday it will step up prudent monetary policy support to its economy as Beijing races to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak in the capital and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. Any stimulus would boost oil demand.

Despite extended lockdowns in Asia’s biggest aviation market, China’s domestic flight demand has rebounded, pushing global airline capacity to its highest level in 2022 this week, travel data firm OAG said on Tuesday.

In supply, US government data on crude inventories is due later on Wednesday. Industry data on Tuesday showed US crude and distillate stocks rose last week while gasoline inventories ell.

