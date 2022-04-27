ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Doctors advise Nawaz against travel to Saudi Arabia

INP 27 Apr, 2022

LONDON: The doctors on Tuesday advised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against Umrah pilgrimage to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The London doctors of Nawaz Sharif have advised him not to visit the holy land owing to his health condition, sources said.

The former PM was intending to perform Umrah and pass the last 10 days of Ramazan in Madina, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family. Pakistan High Commission in London has issued a passport to Nawaz Sharif recently.

It may be noted that the passport of the former Prime Minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment. The PML-N supremo has been issued a Pakistani passport in the normal category for 10 years. After a change of government in Pakistan, the passport of Nawaz Sharif has been renewed on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

New government instructed the concerned authorities to issue a passport to former Prime Minister and he is free to travel to Pakistan.

Ordinary Passport was issued on 23rd of April 2022 in Islamabad. Nawaz Sharif had an appointment at Pakistan High Commission London on the 23rd of April which was cancelled at the last minute and his fingerprints were taken at his residence by Pakistan High Commission staff, sources claimed.

