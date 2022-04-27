ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Pakistan

Imran visits KP CM’s House, reiterates call for fresh elections

NNI 27 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday his party would hold a sit-in in the federal capital until general elections were announced.

He said his party’s “independence movement” is in a crucial phase and the entire nation should take part in it for the future of their children.

He said he would give a call for the sit-in in Islamabad very soon. “We have to (hold) a sit-in (in) Islamabad till the elections,” he said while talking to legislators and party officials at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Khan was of the opinion that “imported and bandit” rulers had been imposed on the nation under what he called a foreign conspiracy.

The PTI chief said his party could not approve of any government formed under an American conspiracy and that the Chief Election Commissioner was an agent of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The former prime minister claimed that the United States had made a similar move and changed the government in Iraq. The US did the same in Chile, he added.

