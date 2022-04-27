Sindh govt to launch ‘Rescue 1122’ in next budget

KARACH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shaping up development portfolio for next financial year, 2022-23 has decided to launch a Rescue Helpline ‘1122’ with a fleet of fire tenders and ambulances to meet any untoward incident.

“I want local government department to prepare a scheme of around 200 fire tenders and ambulances and get it approved at the earliest so that it could be launched in the next financial year,” he directed while presiding over a meeting to finalize proposals for next ADP-2022-23 here at CM House.

Shah said that in future to avoid Mehar like fire incidents we would have to prepare a fleet of fire tenders so that timely action could be taken. “These fire tenders and ambulances would put on the disposal of Rescue 1122 so that they could rush to the spot in case of any untoward incident,” he said and added the parking place of the fire tenders and ambulances would be decided in consultation with district administration.

Minister Local govt dept told the meeting that his department has launched 555 schemes of Rs25500 million against which Rs16972 million has been released and the utilization has been recorded at Rs11843.48 million.

The chief minister directed the local government department to focus on completion of on-going schemes in the next financial year. “We would focus on completion of mega projects launched in Karachi next year,” the CM said.

