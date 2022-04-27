This apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Toshakhana rules need to be rewritten” carried by the newspaper the other day. The newspaper has concluded its argument by stating that “The former prime minister may not have broken any rules in acquiring whatever things from the Toshakhana, but for anyone to take them for a small price to be sold on huge profit in the market damages the dignity of the office he/she holds.

It can also dent his reputation for integrity — the last thing he needs in the present trying times.”

Imran Khan must not lose sight of the fact that he has been accused of making Rs142 million by selling gifts from Toshakhana. He – along with his wife – is also accused of retaining 52 foreign gifts without paying a single penny. These are wild allegations against a politician who was declared by the apex court as ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’. He is, therefore, requested to come clean about this issue as early as possible.

Javed Ramzan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022