Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 26-04-2022
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                  Company                           Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                                                        of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Topline Sec.                Sherman Sec                  Engro Corporation                   1,000         293.50
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000         293.50
Alfalah Sec.                Ismail Iqbal Sec             Engro Fertilizers               2,300,000          98.00
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate      2,300,000          98.00
Aba Ali H. Sec              Interactive Securities       Engro Polymer & Chem              122,500          92.40
Interactive Securitie        Aba Ali H. Sec                                                122,500          92.60
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate        245,000          92.50
Alfalah Sec.                Ismail Iqbal Sec             Habib Metro Bank                  150,000          46.92
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000          46.92
Fikree's (SMC)              Axis Global                  Lotte Chemical Ltd                  5,000          21.50
Axis Global                 Fikree's (SMC)                                                   5,000          21.40
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000          21.45
Arif Habib Ltd.             Insight Sec.                 P.N.S.C.                          109,000          51.00
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate        109,000          51.00
AKD Sec.                    M/s. Ktrade Securities       Systems Ltd.                        3,500         408.00
                                                         Total / Weighted Avg. Rate          3,500         408.00
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                  2,818,500 
=================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Member to Member Engro Fertilizers Engro Corporation Engro Polymer & Chem

