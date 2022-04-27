KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 26-04-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Topline Sec. Sherman Sec Engro Corporation 1,000 293.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 293.50 Alfalah Sec. Ismail Iqbal Sec Engro Fertilizers 2,300,000 98.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300,000 98.00 Aba Ali H. Sec Interactive Securities Engro Polymer & Chem 122,500 92.40 Interactive Securitie Aba Ali H. Sec 122,500 92.60 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 245,000 92.50 Alfalah Sec. Ismail Iqbal Sec Habib Metro Bank 150,000 46.92 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 46.92 Fikree's (SMC) Axis Global Lotte Chemical Ltd 5,000 21.50 Axis Global Fikree's (SMC) 5,000 21.40 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 21.45 Arif Habib Ltd. Insight Sec. P.N.S.C. 109,000 51.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 109,000 51.00 AKD Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities Systems Ltd. 3,500 408.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 408.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,818,500 =================================================================================================================

