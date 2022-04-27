KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
289,207,980 180,108,714 8,849,603,561 5,513,383,974
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 879,004,433 (968,051,755) (89,047,321)
Local Individuals 7,834,218,276 (7,837,419,209) (3,200,932)
Local Corporates 6,503,039,394 (6,410,791,139)) 92,248,253
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments