KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,817.68 High: 46,183.14 Low: 45,779.5 Net Change: 255.57 Volume (000): 93,620 Value (000): 4,546,396 Makt Cap (000) 1,840,174,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,633.32 NET CH. (-) 94.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,091.40 NET CH. (-) 48.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,102.86 NET CH. (-) 10.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,769.35 NET CH. (-) 87.42 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,840.80 NET CH. (-) 52.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,804.28 NET CH. (-) 54.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-April-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

