BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 26, 2022). ==================================== BR...
27 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,817.68
High: 46,183.14
Low: 45,779.5
Net Change: 255.57
Volume (000): 93,620
Value (000): 4,546,396
Makt Cap (000) 1,840,174,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,633.32
NET CH. (-) 94.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,091.40
NET CH. (-) 48.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,102.86
NET CH. (-) 10.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,769.35
NET CH. (-) 87.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,840.80
NET CH. (-) 52.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,804.28
NET CH. (-) 54.80
------------------------------------
As on: 26-April-2022
====================================
