Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Soneri Bank Ltd.       26.04.2022      01.00      1st Quarterly                 Meeting in
                       Tuesday         P.M        Accounts as at                  Progress
                                                  March 31, 2022
MACPAC                 26.04.2022      01.15      3rd Quarterly                 Meeting in
Films Limited          Tuesday         P.M        Accounts as at                  Progress
                                                  March 31, 2022
Treet Corporation      26.04.2022      01.00      3rd Quarterly                 Meeting in
Ltd                    Tuesday         P.M        Accounts as at                  Progress
                                                  March 31, 2022
Dawood Hercules        26.04.2022      12.15      1st Quarterly                 Meeting in
Corporation Ltd        Tuesday         P.M        Accounts as at                  Progress
                                                  March 31, 2022
First Capital          26.04.2022      12.00      3rd Quarterly                 Meeting in
Securities             Tuesday         P.M        Accounts as at                  Progress
Corporation Ltd                                   March 31, 2022
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

