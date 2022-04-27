KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Soneri Bank Ltd. 26.04.2022 01.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 MACPAC 26.04.2022 01.15 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Films Limited Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 Treet Corporation 26.04.2022 01.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Ltd Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 Dawood Hercules 26.04.2022 12.15 1st Quarterly Meeting in Corporation Ltd Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress March 31, 2022 First Capital 26.04.2022 12.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Securities Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress Corporation Ltd March 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

