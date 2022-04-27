Markets
Board meetings in progress
27 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Soneri Bank Ltd. 26.04.2022 01.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
March 31, 2022
MACPAC 26.04.2022 01.15 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Films Limited Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
March 31, 2022
Treet Corporation 26.04.2022 01.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Ltd Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
March 31, 2022
Dawood Hercules 26.04.2022 12.15 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Corporation Ltd Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
March 31, 2022
First Capital 26.04.2022 12.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Securities Tuesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
Corporation Ltd March 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
