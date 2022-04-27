Markets
27 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Synthetic Products 31.03.2022 5% (i) 447.226 2.24 - 06.05.2022 to
Enterprises Limited Nine Month 10.05.2022
Sui Southern Gas 31.12.2020 Nil (21,392.591) (24.28) 03.06.2022 27.05.2022 to
Company Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 03.06.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
===============================================================================================================
