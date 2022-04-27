ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                          19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% (F)           15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.    19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    65% (F)           15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    200% (F)          15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% B             18-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)              20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    6%                18-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd      20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd      20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)          18-Apr-22     27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd.   20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd      14-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)         12-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd            21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd     21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd           21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                 21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22                                    28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                 21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd              21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance L imited       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
East West Insurance Company
Ltd                              22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd.   22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),10% B   20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Service Industries L imited      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    75% (F)           20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd                              22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)           20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                   22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    10% (F)           20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (F)           20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           26-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (iii)         22-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd        21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #              22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                 22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)           20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba            22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B    20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    275% (F)          20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    10% (F),25% B     20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd    23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)           21-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd       23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3% (F),10% B      21-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd              23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #   23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit                 27-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3.9% (iii)        25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd.  20-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B      18-Apr-22     30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #            24-Apr-22    30-Apr-22                                    30-Apr-22
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                     28-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    85% (i)           26-Apr-22
Habib Bank Ltd                   29-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    22.5% (i)         27-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     29-Apr-22    30-Apr-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Preference Shares)          29-Apr-22    02-05-2022   3.7%              27-Apr-22
Engro Corporation Ltd            29-Apr-22    02-05-2022   120% (i)          27-Apr-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd                              29-Apr-22    02-05-2022   50% (i)           27-Apr-22
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            29-Apr-22    02-05-2022   55% (i)           27-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd *                27-Apr-22    03-05-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      03-05-2022   05-05-2022   1000% (i)         27-Apr-22
G3 Technologies Ltd #            30-Apr-22    07-05-2022                                  07-05-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  05-05-2022   07-05-2022   20% (i)           27-Apr-22
United Bank Ltd                  05-05-2022   07-05-2022   50% (i)           27-Apr-22
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            06-05-2022   09-05-2022   10% (i)           27-Apr-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd #     29-Apr-22    10-05-2022                                  10-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd #        04-05-2022   10-05-2022                                  10-05-2022
Synthetic Products Enterprises   06-05-2022   10-05-2022   05% (ii)          27-Apr-22
Dadex Eternit Ltd #              10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd #  11-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors L imited       11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)      09-05-2022   17-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital L imited   15-05-2022   21-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)           13-05-2022   23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

