PTI chairman should answer questions regarding party's funding case: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday advised former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to answer questions regarding his party's foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, she criticised the PTI's protest outside the ECP offices in various cities against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who the party claims is “anti-PTI and biased."

"PTI's protest against the Chief Election Commissioner constitutes an attack on the institution itself," she said.

PM to reach Saudi Arabia by commercial flight: Marriyum

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said his party did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Khan had also said that PTI will file a reference against the CEC, as the commission had displayed “incompetence” by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.

Demonstrations were held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujrat and Faisalabad, and other cities today.

Meanwhile, Marriyum also clarified that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on his own expenses, rejecting reports that the premier was planning to take a big delegation with him.

'Biased chief election commissioner': PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

"Prime Minister will travel to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight at his own expense," she said, adding that only 13 people will be traveling with the premier in an official capacity.

Earlier, she had said that contrary to the lies being propagated by the PTI leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight.

Tagging a screenshot of news on a news channel, claiming that Pakistan International Airlines had been asked to keep a Boeing 777 on standby for the PM's Saudi visit on her Twitter handle, the minister in a tweet said the news item was fake.

During his 10 years as Punjab chief minister from 2008 to 18, Shehbaz always traveled commercially and at his own expense, she added.