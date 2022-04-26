ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI chairman should answer questions regarding party's funding case: Marriyum

  • Information minister says PTI's protest outside ECP offices amounts to attacking the institution
BR Web Desk 26 Apr, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday advised former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to answer questions regarding his party's foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, she criticised the PTI's protest outside the ECP offices in various cities against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who the party claims is “anti-PTI and biased."

"PTI's protest against the Chief Election Commissioner constitutes an attack on the institution itself," she said.

PM to reach Saudi Arabia by commercial flight: Marriyum

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said his party did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Khan had also said that PTI will file a reference against the CEC, as the commission had displayed “incompetence” by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.

Demonstrations were held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujrat and Faisalabad, and other cities today.

Meanwhile, Marriyum also clarified that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on his own expenses, rejecting reports that the premier was planning to take a big delegation with him.

'Biased chief election commissioner': PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

"Prime Minister will travel to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight at his own expense," she said, adding that only 13 people will be traveling with the premier in an official capacity.

Earlier, she had said that contrary to the lies being propagated by the PTI leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight.

Tagging a screenshot of news on a news channel, claiming that Pakistan International Airlines had been asked to keep a Boeing 777 on standby for the PM's Saudi visit on her Twitter handle, the minister in a tweet said the news item was fake.

During his 10 years as Punjab chief minister from 2008 to 18, Shehbaz always traveled commercially and at his own expense, she added.

Saudi Arabia PTI Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PTI chairman should answer questions regarding party's funding case: Marriyum

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back subsidies

Rupee posts back-to-back gains against US dollar

KSE-100 falls below 46,000-point mark

'Biased chief election commissioner': PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

Power situation to normalise from May 1: PM Shehbaz

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell 'golden' visas

Govt announces four holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Read more stories