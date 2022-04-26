ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi university suicide blast

  • Confucius Institute director among those killed, says DIG East Muqaddas Haider
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Apr, 2022
Several injured in blast near Karachi university

At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured on Tuesday after a suicide blast took place at the University of Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Rangers and police cordoned off the site with reports indicating the blast took place outside Confucius Institute at Karachi university.

Television footage showed a white van in flames while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Speaking to the media, DIG East Muqaddas Haider said three Chinese nationals were among those killed in the blast. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai. Driver Khalid was also among those killed.

He said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel, adding that the explosion took place at the van's right-hand side at the institute's entrance, He said CCTV footage was being analysed and the nature of the blast would only be confirmed after the bomb disposal squad has submitted its report.

The injured – identified as Wang Yuqing and guard Hamid – have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the blast.

"I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today," he tweeted.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice."

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site. CM Shah also directed to immediately shift the injured to Dow University Hospital.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has also strongly condemned the van blast at Karachi university.

"There are nefarious motives behind it. The chief secretary and IG Sindh have been asked to submit a report on the blast. We will work alongside provincial governments to ensure the safety of foreigners," he tweeted.

The Confucius Institute hosts programmes for educational and cultural promotion and are funded and arranged by the Chinese International Education Foundation.

More to follow

