At least 4 killed, several injured in blast at Karachi university

  • Three Chinese nationals among those killed: DIG East Muqaddas Haider
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Apr, 2022
Several injured in blast near Karachi university

At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured on Tuesday after a blast took place at the University of Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Rangers and police have cordoned off the site with initial reports indicating the blast took place outside Confucius Institute.

Television footage showed a white van in flames while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Speaking to the media, DIG East Muqaddas Haider said three Chinese nationals were among those killed in the blast.

They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai.

He said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel.

Haider continued that the explosion took place at the van's right side at the institute's entrance, adding that CCTV footage was being analyzed and the nature of the blast would only be confirmed after the bomb disposal squad submitted its report.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site. CM Shah also directed to immediately shift the injured to Dow University Hospital.

The Confucius Institute hosts programmes for educational and cultural promotion and are funded and arranged by the Chinese International Education Foundation.

More to follow

