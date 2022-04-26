ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
AVN 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.76%)
TPL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPLP 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 17,037 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,063 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test resistance at $104.17

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $104.17 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $106.21-$108.24 range.

It is not very clear how many waves make up the fall from $114.84. It could consist of only three waves.

Under this scenario, the fall is over.

Oil may rise towards $108.24-$114.84 range. Under a five-wave scenario, the current bounce is driven by a wave d, which will be reversed by a downward wave e.

One signal is clear that oil has broken a resistance at $101.65.

It is expected to test the next resistance at $104.17.

Brent oil may fall into $99.92-$101.65 range

A break below $99.92 could cause a fall into $95.05-$97.57 range.

On the daily chart, the current fall is classified as a part of a big correction from $139.13.

It could be also be regarded as a part of a wedge. The focus is on a pivotal level of $97.57.

The uptrend is likely to resume if oil could hover above this level.

A break could signal the extension of the downtrend towards $82.05.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test resistance at $104.17

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories