ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
GGL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
GTECH 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.91%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.69%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.46%)
TRG 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 16,925 Decreased By -193.3 (-1.13%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -155.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,786 Decreased By -54.6 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares track Asian peers higher; auto stocks rally

Reuters Updated 26 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares followed Asian peers higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of sharp losses, with investors awaiting a set of earnings from domestic companies before placing fresh bets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.32% at 17,179.55, as of 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.31% to 57,321.57.

Both the indexes fell more than 1% in each of the last two sessions as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and surging inflation hit risk appetite. “We are seeing a phase of consolidation, our fundamentals have not changed and we will largely react in line with global stocks.

So, we are seeing a rebound,“ said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking. “Unless we see some dramatic improvement on the global front, we don’t expect a major directional move in domestic markets.”

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.8%, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent COVID-19 curbs and rate hike bets weighed on stocks.

In India, all major Nifty sub-indexes climbed, with the Nifty Auto index leading the pack with its 2.4% rise. Car maker Maruti Suzuki India, which is set to post results later this week, rose 2% to a near eight-week high.

Good earnings, positive demand outlook and new model newsflow should drive outperformance, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Indian shares slide over 1%; Future Group companies tumbleb

Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 10% after its March-quarter net profit jumped. Nifty’s fast-moving consumer goods sub-index jumped 1.7%, supported by a 4% surge in beverage maker United Breweries ahead of results. The sub-index had shed 1.6% in the previous session.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance Co were up 2.4% and 0.9% respectively, ahead of their March-quarter results.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares track Asian peers higher; auto stocks rally

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories