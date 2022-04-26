Indian shares track Asian peers higher; auto stocks rally

BENGALURU: Indian shares followed Asian peers higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of sharp losses, with investors awaiting a set of earnings from domestic companies before placing fresh bets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.32% at 17,179.55, as of 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.31% to 57,321.57.

Both the indexes fell more than 1% in each of the last two sessions as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and surging inflation hit risk appetite. “We are seeing a phase of consolidation, our fundamentals have not changed and we will largely react in line with global stocks.

So, we are seeing a rebound,“ said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking. “Unless we see some dramatic improvement on the global front, we don’t expect a major directional move in domestic markets.”

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.8%, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent COVID-19 curbs and rate hike bets weighed on stocks.

In India, all major Nifty sub-indexes climbed, with the Nifty Auto index leading the pack with its 2.4% rise. Car maker Maruti Suzuki India, which is set to post results later this week, rose 2% to a near eight-week high.

Good earnings, positive demand outlook and new model newsflow should drive outperformance, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 10% after its March-quarter net profit jumped. Nifty’s fast-moving consumer goods sub-index jumped 1.7%, supported by a 4% surge in beverage maker United Breweries ahead of results. The sub-index had shed 1.6% in the previous session.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance Co were up 2.4% and 0.9% respectively, ahead of their March-quarter results.