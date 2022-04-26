ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
GGL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.26%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.43%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TPL 11.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
TREET 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
TRG 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,659 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,997 Decreased By -121.8 (-0.71%)
KSE100 46,038 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,824 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Indian shares jump after falling for two straight sessions

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday after sharp losses in the last two sessions, tracking broader Asian market and as investors bet on strong domestic earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.25% at 17,164.15, as of 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.22% to 57,273.50. Both the indexes fell over 1% in the last two sessions.

All major Nifty sub-indexes were trading in positive territory with the Nifty Auto index leading the pack, rising 2% early on Tuesday.

Nifty Energy index rose 1.1% as oil prices rebounded while the fast-moving consumer goods sub-index rose 1.7%, having fallen 1.6% in the previous session. Among individual gainers, Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 10% after its March quarter net profit jumped.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance Co were up 1.9% and 0.5% respectively, ahead of March quarter results.

Indian shares slide over 1%; Future Group companies tumbleb

Meanwhile, Asian shares were cautiously higher with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inching up 0.8%, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent COVID-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening hurt risk appetite.

