Army, ECP: PPP steps up criticism of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan condemned “the act of targeting Pakistan Army”.

They are working on India’s agenda in the lure of power. During a press conference, Kundi said that the PTI government did not increase power generation in these years and now the country is suffering. They are making noise for fear of lawsuits; they must be searched now and action should be taken against those violating the Constitution under Article 6.

He said all political parties except the PTI is standing with the ECP. We need accountability under the Constitution at this time, he further added.

He also condemned the attacks on the Election Commission. He said the FIR should be registered against the chief minister and IG KP for helping a MPA flee.

