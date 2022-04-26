NA Secretariat: Sharjeel demands NAB take action against fake’ recruitments

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded National Accountability Bureau to take action against fake recruitment made in the National Assembly Secretariat.

In a statement issued here Monday the Provincial Information Minister added that investigation into Imran Khan’s helicopter case should be made public. Besides, accountability should also be ensured in all the scandals of PTI including KPK BRT and Malam Jabba.

He said that Imran Khan would be made accountable in Toshakhana dacoity. The provincial minister said that Imran Khan could not hide himself behind false narrative as people of the country have seen the performance of U-turn champions and their deceptive real face. ‘We will not allow Imran Khan to divide nation for his personal interest. No matter how hard Imran Khan tries’ Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

