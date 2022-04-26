ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
Bilawal says PTI attacking ECP with a view to ‘blackmailing’ it

Naveed Butt 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is standing by his institution and the Constitution and if this continues then we are hopeful that in future “we will see a strong Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).”

“Imran Khan’s announcement of protest against the ECP is in fact a ploy of blackmail and blatant pressure not to issue judgments in the foreign funding case,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He praised the CEC for withstanding the pressure of the former government and improving the standing of the ECP.

The PPP chairman said that “we support all institutions in their effort to transition from controversial to constitutional rolls. “Imran Khan’s politics now is to target all institutions with his ‘Mujay Kiyun Nahi Bachaya’ campaign.

His politics is now based on lies and propaganda,” he added.

Bilawal said the people knew the only reason Imran Khan was targeting the ECP was the CEC, his own party chose, had refused to turn the ECP into Imran Khan’s tiger force.

“The CEC has stood with his institution and the Constitution, if this continues we have hopes of seeing an empowered ECP in the future,” he said.

He claimed that Imran Khan’s protest call at the ECP was a blatant pressure tactic to further bully, blackmail, and pressure the institution into not releasing damning foreign funding decisions.

“All such efforts will fail. The truth will prevail, insha’Allah,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bilawal today (Tuesday) also convened a hybrid meeting of party Central Executive Committee at Bilawal House, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

