Poliovirus: PM orders launch of ‘emergency’ drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to run an anti-polio campaign on emergency basis, using all possible means to eradicate this menace from the country once and for all.

While chairing a high-level meeting on polio eradication in sensitive districts of the country after the first case was reported this year, the prime minister directed the concerned authorities to run the anti-polio campaign on emergency basis using all possible means to eradicate this menace from the country.

He wanted to pay special attention to the districts of South Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa especially North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu, and to ensure vaccination of children who for some reason have not been vaccinated so far.

He further instructed to ensure provision of best medical facilities to the people, so that the spread of polio could be strictly stopped. He said that the Deputy Commissioners who have performed well to curb the spread of polio to be hailed as ‘National Heroes’ on Pakistan’s National Day.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial chief secretaries, deputy commissioners of the affected districts and concerned senior officials.

