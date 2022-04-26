PM to reach Saudi Arabia by commercial flight: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that contrary to the lies being propagated by the PTI leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense.

Tagging a screenshot of a news on a news channel, claiming that the Pakistan International Airlines had been asked to keep a Boeing 777 standby for the PM's Saudi visit on her Twitter handle, the minister in a tweet said the news item was fake. During his 10 years as Punjab chief minister during 2008-18, Shehbaz Sharif always travelled commercially and at his own expense, she added.