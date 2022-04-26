Railways to run two ‘Eid special’ trains

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Monday said it has decided to run two Eid special trains from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore on April 29 and 30, respectively for the convenience of the commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per railways officials at Divisional Superintendent office Karachi Division, one special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore and the other from Karachi to Peshawar.

They said the first train will leave Karachi for Peshawar on April 29, 2022 at 02:30 pm from Karachi City. The train will pass through Karachi Cantt, Landhi Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri Khanpur Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Chenab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt, Nowshera etc, and It will reach Peshawar at 11:00 pm next night.

The train has 14 coaches and all the coaches will be economy class. This train will have a seating capacity of 1000 passengers.

The second special train will run from Karachi to Lahore on April 30, 2022 at 19:45 pm from Karachi Cantt.

It will pass through Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Rohri, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan Khanpur , Bahawalpur, Multan Cantt, Khanewal, Mian Channu Chichawatni etc, and will reach Lahore at 03:30 next day.

