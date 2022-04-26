KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,073.25 High: 46,199.79 Low: 45,553.02 Net Change: 520.23 Volume (000): 118,702 Value (000): 6,251,409 Makt Cap (000) 1,850,435,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,727.83 NET CH. (+) 73.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,139.45 NET CH. (+) 2.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,113.43 NET CH. (+) 67.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,856.77 NET CH. (+) 91.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,893.04 NET CH. (+) 37.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,859.08 NET CH. (+) 52.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-April-2022 ====================================

