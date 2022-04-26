Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,073.25
High: 46,199.79
Low: 45,553.02
Net Change: 520.23
Volume (000): 118,702
Value (000): 6,251,409
Makt Cap (000) 1,850,435,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,727.83
NET CH. (+) 73.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,139.45
NET CH. (+) 2.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,113.43
NET CH. (+) 67.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,856.77
NET CH. (+) 91.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,893.04
NET CH. (+) 37.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,859.08
NET CH. (+) 52.33
------------------------------------
As on: 25-April-2022
====================================
Comments