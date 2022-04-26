ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Altern Energy Ltd.     25.04.2022      12.30        3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Monday          P.M          Accounts as at                Progress
Glaxosmithkline        25.04.2022      02.00        1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Pakistan Limited       Monday          P.M          Accounts as at               Progress
                                                    March 31, 2022
==========================================================================================

