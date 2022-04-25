ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OCAC says ample stocks available amid reports over fuel shortage

  • Requests citizens to buy fuel products as per regular demand
BR Web Desk 25 Apr, 2022

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), primary representative of the downstream oil industry of Pakistan, has said ample stocks of Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) are available in the country, dismissing reports of an impending fuel shortage.

The body has requested citizens to not let reports related to the shortage of fuel translate into desperate bulk buying as that might create a problem.

In a statement, OCAC acknowledged the support of refineries in providing locally produced fuel products, and OMCs for planning imports and meeting volume commitments timely despite the limited product availability in the international market due to geopolitical tensions.

Since HSD sales have drastically soared in the country due to the harvesting season, OCAC is actively playing its role in effectively managing the surged demand in consultation with the industry, OGRA (Regulator), and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the statement added.

It further noted that pertaining to the uninterrupted fuel supply in the country, cargoes carrying sufficient HSD volumes are already waiting for off-port and will be discharged on their due turn, while other planned cargoes are expected to arrive soon.

Similarly, Motor Gasoline reserves are sufficient to meet the demand of the country, while additional volumes are coming in through planned imports.

Further commenting on this, Dr. Nazir Abbas Zaidi, Secretary-General OCAC said: “Pakistan is an energy deficient country, therefore deficit in fuel supplies is catered through imports. As a result of constantly increasing imports volume and infrastructure constraints, there are challenges at ports owing to congestion/bunching of vessels, etc. However, OCAC is effectively striving to handle these challenges in collaboration with OGRA by suggesting recommendations to ensure that the fuel supplies remain streamlined. Hence, it is vital to avert uncertainty and abnormal buying patterns amidst ambiguous speculations.”

OCAC further reiterated that there is ample inventory of fuel supplies in the country, including cargoes waiting for off-port and other vessels lined up to arrive soon.

"Citizens are requested to buy fuel products as per regular demand and not let ambiguity translate into desperate bulk buying," it said.

HSD Fuel shortages motor spirit

Comments

1000 characters

OCAC says ample stocks available amid reports over fuel shortage

Rollback of fuel subsidy: Miftah should have taken a stand, says Tarin

IMF-Pakistan talks help rupee gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 1.14% as market reacts positively to Pakistan-IMF talks

Twitter set to accept Musk's $43bn offer

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

Nissan ending production of Datsun brand vehicles

US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering: UN experts

Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

Read more stories