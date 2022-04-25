Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall

PRAGUE: The forint slipped back to a nearly one-week low on Monday, with poor investor sentiment in central Europe outweighing expectations of another hefty interest rate hike in Hungary.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points on Tuesday amid a continued surge in inflation that is hitting around the region and pushing borrowing costs up heavily.

Those expectations did little for the forint on Monday as it eased 0.35% to 373.21 to the euro by 0824 GMT to lead losses. “The forint is easing after the 370 level stopped its firming last week and the international market mood is not supportive, either,” Takarekbank said in a note.

Hungary’s central bank withdraws licence of Sberbank’s unit

The soured mood was seen in central European stock markets, which fell more than 1%, taking their cue from global markets amid concern over COVID lockdowns in China and continued fighting in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

In the Czech Republic, a statistics office survey showed consumer confidence was stuck at its lowest since 2012 amid rapid price rises and uncertainty from the Ukraine war.

The crown has held up on expectations of continued interest rates when the Czech central bank meets again. But analysts say there is presently little room for more gains and the currency was down 0.1% at 24.38 to the euro on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eked out a 0.1% rise while Romania’s leu was steady.

Markets are “concerned about China, especially its strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai and the spreading outbreaks that stoke fears of other lockdowns – such as in Beijing,” Erste Group Bank said.

“Together with worries about brisker monetary tightening in the United States, the US dollar firmed in response, and CEE currencies (have) marked a mild weakening.”