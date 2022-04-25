ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

PRAGUE: The forint slipped back to a nearly one-week low on Monday, with poor investor sentiment in central Europe outweighing expectations of another hefty interest rate hike in Hungary.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points on Tuesday amid a continued surge in inflation that is hitting around the region and pushing borrowing costs up heavily.

Those expectations did little for the forint on Monday as it eased 0.35% to 373.21 to the euro by 0824 GMT to lead losses. “The forint is easing after the 370 level stopped its firming last week and the international market mood is not supportive, either,” Takarekbank said in a note.

Hungary’s central bank withdraws licence of Sberbank’s unit

The soured mood was seen in central European stock markets, which fell more than 1%, taking their cue from global markets amid concern over COVID lockdowns in China and continued fighting in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

In the Czech Republic, a statistics office survey showed consumer confidence was stuck at its lowest since 2012 amid rapid price rises and uncertainty from the Ukraine war.

The crown has held up on expectations of continued interest rates when the Czech central bank meets again. But analysts say there is presently little room for more gains and the currency was down 0.1% at 24.38 to the euro on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eked out a 0.1% rise while Romania’s leu was steady.

Markets are “concerned about China, especially its strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai and the spreading outbreaks that stoke fears of other lockdowns – such as in Beijing,” Erste Group Bank said.

“Together with worries about brisker monetary tightening in the United States, the US dollar firmed in response, and CEE currencies (have) marked a mild weakening.”

forint

Comments

1000 characters

Forint leads FX lower, stocks fall

Rollback of subsidies: ‘Miftah should have taken a stand’, says Tarin

Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

Read more stories