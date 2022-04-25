ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,048 Increased By 495.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 236.5 (1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Hong Kong, China stocks dive as lockdown fears bite

AFP 25 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China plunged Monday on growing fears over the Chinese economy as a fast-spreading Covid outbreak forces lockdowns in major cities, while traders were also worried about an expected sharp hike in US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 3.73 percent, or 769.18 points, to 19,869.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 5.13 percent, or 158.41 points, to 2,928.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dived 6.48 percent, or 124.09 points, to 1,790.03.

China’s struggle to get a grip on a Covid outbreak that has forced Shanghai – the country’s biggest city – into lockdown and dealing a blow to demand.

Officials in the finance hub reported 39 deaths Sunday, its highest daily toll despite weeks of strict containment measures, while Beijing warned of a “grim” situation as infections rise.

The lockdowns will “cause a logistical problem that’s going to affect not just China but also the rest of the world”, OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley told Bloomberg TV.

Hong Kong stocks gain after China gives concession in audit dispute

Officials’ determination to continue with a zero-Covid policy as well as a lack of government stimulus, “that all points to lower China stocks and we are going to see a weaker yuan going forward”.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

