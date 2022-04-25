ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,048 Increased By 495.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 236.5 (1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

  • The bench suspends the single-bench ruling in PTI foreign funding case till May 17
BR Web Desk 25 Apr, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended on Monday an earlier decision directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conclude a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for being foreign funded within 30 days, Aaj News reported.

In November 2014, Akbar Sher Babar, one of the founding members of PTI, accused the party of being foreign-funded and sought action against it.

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

Last week, PTI’s Asad Umar filed an intra-court appeal against the earlier decision of the IHC single bench, wherein Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had issued a verdict upholding the ECP’s decision to give access to the case’s record to Babar and not to remove him from proceedings.

PTI challenges IHC’s order in foreign funding case

He had dismissed PTI’s petition to keep its foreign funding confidential and directed the ECP to decide the case within a “period of next 30 days by all means, after hearing the parties in accordance with law”.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the PTI’s intra-court appeal and suspended the single-bench ruling.

It has issued notices to the ECP, 17 political parties, and PTI’s Babar, and wants their responses by the next hearing on May 17.

Pakistan IHC ECP foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Read more stories