ANL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
GGL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.19%)
GTECH 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.05%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.04%)
PTC 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.62%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TPLP 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TREET 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
TRG 86.08 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.64%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
WAVES 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 39 (0.84%)
BR30 17,439 Increased By 187.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 45,917 Increased By 363.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,761 Increased By 172.1 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Abu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: A shipping unit of France’s TotalEnergies has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe, the first such shipment in two years, according to traders and a shipping report on Monday.

CSSSA, TotalEnergies’ shipping arm, chartered suezmax tanker Moscow Spirit to load 1 million barrels of Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna in the United Arab Emirates for Britain on May 1-3 at a worldscale rate of 60 points, the shipping report showed.

Abu Dhabi’s Das crude was last loaded for Italy in May 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The arbitrage window for Middle East crude to head to Europe opened after European buyers shunned Russian oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, what it calls “a special operation”.

Oil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

More cargoes of Abu Dhabi crude grades - Murban, Das and Upper Zakum - are expected to head to Europe in the months to come to replace the Russian shortfall as the European Union prepares more sanctions on Russian oil imports, traders said, possibly diverting some supplies away from Asia.

The global trade flow is “readjusting” to reflect changes in Russian oil supplies, one trader said. Russia is Europe’s biggest oil supplier, providing 26% of EU imported oil in 2020.

TotalEnergies Abu Dhabi crude

