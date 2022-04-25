South orea POSCO Holdings Q1 profit soars on steel demand

South Korea’s POSCO Holdings reported on Monday a record 44% surge in first-quarter operating profit, in line with a preliminary report, as revenue from rising steel demand in the opening months of the year outpaced rising raw material costs.

The holding company of South Korea’s largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit, including earnings from POSCO International and POSCO Chemical, rose to 2.3 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in the January-March quarter.